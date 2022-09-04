Norland Scarecrow Festival: Photos from this year's fun-filled event
Straw-filled creations have been bringing fun and joy to a Calderdale village.
By Sarah Fitton
Sunday, 4th September 2022, 6:29 pm
People have been flocking to Norland since Friday to take a look at the inventive and impressive bird-scarers made by people in the area for this year’s Norland Scarecrow Festival.
They included a Where’s Wally, the Super Mario Brothers, Wizard of Oz characters and even the Hungry Caterpillar.
All could be found thanks to a handy trail sheet. Proceeds from the event go to charity.
Photos by Jim Fitton.
