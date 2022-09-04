News you can trust since 1853
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
Zosia Rose, seven.

Norland Scarecrow Festival: Photos from this year's fun-filled event

Straw-filled creations have been bringing fun and joy to a Calderdale village.

By Sarah Fitton
Sunday, 4th September 2022, 6:29 pm

People have been flocking to Norland since Friday to take a look at the inventive and impressive bird-scarers made by people in the area for this year’s Norland Scarecrow Festival.

They included a Where’s Wally, the Super Mario Brothers, Wizard of Oz characters and even the Hungry Caterpillar.

All could be found thanks to a handy trail sheet. Proceeds from the event go to charity.

Photos by Jim Fitton.

1. Norland Scarecrow Festival: Photos from this year's fun-filled event

Brayden Wilcock-King, four, and Blake Wilcock-King, five.

Photo: Jim Fitton

Photo Sales

2. Norland Scarecrow Festival: Photos from this year's fun-filled event

Atticus Gough, three, with dad Joe Gough.

Photo: Jim Fitton

Photo Sales

3. Norland Scarecrow Festival: Photos from this year's fun-filled event

Melanie Tyson, Tristan Tyson and Theo Tyson, three.

Photo: Jim Fitton

Photo Sales

4. Norland Scarecrow Festival: Photos from this year's fun-filled event

Nellie Barron, three, dad Luke Barron and Tilly Barron, eight.

Photo: Jim Fitton

Photo Sales
PeopleCalderdale
Next Page
Page 1 of 3