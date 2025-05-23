Northern Ballet announces new original work: Gentleman Jack - based on Halifax's Anne Lister. Venue and ticket details

Northern Ballet has unveiled a new full-length ballet based on the life of Halifax's Anne Lister or Gentleman Jack

Northern Ballet has revealed its new full-length ballet based on the extraordinary life of Anne Lister, or Gentleman Jack, Halifax’s historical figure often referred to as ‘the first modern lesbian’ whose diaries have captivated audiences around the world.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gentleman Jack is coming to the Alhambra Theatre, Bradford from September 3 to 5 2026.

As Northern Ballet’s first large-scale commission since 2021 and the first under artistic director

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Federico Bonelli, Gentleman Jack marks a significant milestone for the organisation.

The Anne Lister Festival in Halifax which celebrates he life and legacy of one of the town's most famous residents. Anne became a famous landowner, entrepreneur, mountaineer, scholar, traveller and lesbian

The new ballet will explore the narrative of this fiercely independent woman who defied societal norms and

expectations, presenting a unique opportunity to tell her story through the powerful medium of dance.

Anne Lister lived at Shibden Hall, Halifax. She was a remarkable life inspired the popular and critically-acclaimed BBC series

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gentleman Jack, written by Sally Wainwright and starring Suranne Jones.

Anne Lister who was born in Halifax and lived at Shibden Hall

The series, which premiered in 2019, brought her story to a global audience and highlighted her relationships with other women.

Now, Northern Ballet will be the first to bring this narrative centring on a gay woman to the classical ballet stage in a groundbreaking production.

A carefully selected artistic team will ensure that Anne Lister's story is staged with respect and maximum impact including Sally Wainwright, series-writer of Gentleman Jack; choreographer Annabelle Lopez Ochoa and New Zealand-based composer Claire Cowan who will create a new score for Gentleman Jack.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Artistic director Federico Bonelli said: £Northern Ballet is renowned for our expert storytelling and mastery of ballet technique, and

this production will be no exception. Like many, I first became aware of Anne Lister through the BBC drama in 2019 and have been fascinated by how the traditionally gendered language of classical ballet could be adapted to convey her story.

“As an organisation, our aim is to break down barriers to world class ballet for larger and more diverse audiences.

“It is my vision to diversify the stories represented in ballet and add to the landscape of the dance sector through stories that connect with audiences. Anne Lister’s story, the story of someone many call the first modern lesbian, is a perspective we rarely see represented through ballet. With her connection to our home in Yorkshire it feels like a perfect fit, and I am thrilled that Annabelle Lopez Ochoa will choreograph this ballet alongside a talented creative team.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Creative consultant Sally Wainwright said: “It's so exciting to see Anne Lister's influence and legacy continue to expand and for her life

and writing to reach new audiences. What a thrilling opportunity to present Anne Lister to the world in a new way.”

Choreographer Annabelle Lopez Ochoa said: “I’m so excited for the opportunity to create this ballet, a piece that I hope will resonate with

audience members on a personal level. Anne Lister's story, as revealed through her diaries, offers an incredible depth and richness that are fascinating to explore through ballet, particularly with Northern Ballet’s dancers who are renowned for their ability to combine

compelling storytelling with the classical technique."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Composer Claire Cowan said: “The discovery and translation of Anne Lister's secret diary is a phenomenal insight into queer history.

“Her life and story is a very exciting one to explore, especially through the artform of ballet where it is a rare delight to see a queer female character, let alone a queer female love story based on real life.

“Being commissioned by Northern Ballet is such an amazing opportunity for the whole creative team to come together and create something which reaches a really wide audience.

“I’m looking forward to learning more about Anne and exploring how all the complexities of her character can be portrayed through music to heighten the impact of the choreography and storytelling."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dramaturg Clare Croft said: “It’s fascinating to be delving into all the nuances of how we will tell a story – through ballet – of a more masculine woman, a woman who loved women. In this ballet, it’s not just that such a woman – a woman who refused to marry a man – is on stage, but that she’s at the centre of the story.

“Queer women get a shot at seeing one version of ourselves on a ballet stage. That shouldn’t be a big deal, but it is.”

Tickets: 01274 432000 or visit bradford-theatres.co.uk

Recommended for aged 12 upwards.