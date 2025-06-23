Olivier Award-winning musical Fiddler on the Roof heads to Leeds Grand Theatre - it's the first tour of show for more than 12 years

Fiddler on the Roof is one of the greatest musicals of all time with one of the finest scores ever written featuring If I Were A Rich Man, Tradition, Matchmaker and Sunrise, Sunset (credit: Marc Brenner)

The UK tour of the critically-acclaimed London Barbican production of Fiddler on the Roof is heading our way next month.

Leading the cast is Matthew Woodyatt as Tevye, Jodie Jacobs as Golde and Olivier Award nominee Beverley Klein as Yente.

The tour producers said: “We’re thrilled to be taking this landmark production of Fiddler on the Roof on tour across the UK and Ireland direct from London’s Barbican Theatre.

"Following the success at this year’s Olivier Awards, it’s a privilege to share this powerful and timeless story with a wider audience. Our remarkable cast can’t wait to bring this beloved classic musical, with all its heart, humour and humanity, to theatres around the country.”

This will be the first UK tour of the classic musical in more than 12 years – offering audiences around the UK and Ireland a rare opportunity to see this musical masterpiece in an acclaimed new production.

Fiddler on the Roof is one of the greatest musicals of all time with one of the finest scores ever written featuring If I Were A Rich Man, Tradition, Matchmaker and Sunrise, Sunset.

The Jerry Bock and Sheldon Harnick musical is a story of revolution and community and an exuberant celebration of love and life.

It’s set in 1905 in the village of Anatevka where Tevye, a Jewish milkman, lives his life by their proud traditions.

For his five daughters, that means a visit from the matchmaker.

As each daughter challenges his beliefs, against the backdrop of a changing world, can Tevye hold on to his roots, or must he bend to the will of his children and learn to embrace the unfamiliar?

Fiddler on the Roof is at Leeds Grand Theatre from Tuesday July 29 until Saturday August 1.