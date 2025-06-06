Orchestra's happy ending after being left 'high and dry' by Halifax theatre closure

A Halifax orchestra left homeless by a theatre closure has finally found a new venue.

Orchestra of Square Chapel says the sudden closure of Square Chapel Arts Centre in February left it and other community groups that used the venue “high and dry”.

But the musicians have now been offered a new performance and rehearsal space at St John the Divine Church in Rastrick.

The move means the orchestra can complete its 2024/5 season of classical concerts, the last of which takes place on Sunday, June 22 at 5pm.

The Square Chapel Arts Centre in Halifax.

The orchestra will continue with further concerts this October, and in March and June next year, plus its popular Viennese-style New Year concert, to be held on Sunday, January 4.

“It wasn’t easy to find another venue suitable for an orchestra at short notice” said Nick Barber, the orchestra’s chairman.

“We need a lot of space and good acoustics for our performances, and somewhere comfortable, accessible and with parking for our audience.

"We also wanted a location that was as convenient as possible for our existing loyal supporters.

"We are very grateful to St John’s for providing us with such a lovely venue which ticks all these boxes.

"We very much hope that the purpose-built performance facilities at Square Chapel will open again at some point in the future – which is one reason why we are keeping our name for now – but, in the meantime, we look forward to repaying St John’s hospitality by introducing more people in Brighouse and Rastrick to the lovely music that we play.”

Details of all concerts are on the orchestra’s website https://orchestraofsquarechapel.org.uk/.