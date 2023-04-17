Our House: Halifax dance favourites announce show at The Piece Hall this summer
Dale Castell and the Our House family are returning to Halifax’s Piece Hall for a performance this summer.
By Sarah Fitton
Published 17th Apr 2023, 16:16 BST- 1 min read
Hugely popular with dance fans in Halifax, the club events team will be at the historic venue on Saturday, July 15 with some special guests, yet to be announced.
Tickets go on sale at 4pm this Sunday (April 23).
Our House will also be in Halifax on Sunday, May 28 for a courtyard party at Dean Clough.
The daytime event will include a festival stage, outdoor bars and street food.