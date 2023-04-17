Hugely popular with dance fans in Halifax, the club events team will be at the historic venue on Saturday, July 15 with some special guests, yet to be announced.

Tickets go on sale at 4pm this Sunday (April 23).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Our House will also be in Halifax on Sunday, May 28 for a courtyard party at Dean Clough.

They will play at the venue in July

Most Popular