Our pick of events in and around Calderdale this week - includes tours of Halifax's Victoria Theatre and tribute bands at the Playhouse

Tour the Victoria Theatre

Whether you enjoy dance and drama or music and mirth – there is something for everybody in and around Calderdale this week.

Victoria Theatre Tours, Halifax, Thursday October 2 and November 6, from 11am

The Friends of the Victoria Theatre have delved into the venue’s rich history and have lots of tales to tell.

You will also have the opportunity to step onto the stage, learn about how a stage is managed and take a look at the dressing rooms that have housed the stars over the years.

Derba Murphy talks about life and passion for writing

These interactive tours last for approximately 90 minutes. Places are limited to 25 per tour and tickets must be booked in advance.

Book: 01422 351158 or online at: https://www.victoriatheatre.co.uk/whats-on/victoria-theatre-tours

Debra Murphy: Beyond The Tearoom A Writer's Journey, Victoria Theatre, Halifax, Saturday October 4 at 7.30pm

The event celebrates the life and 60th birthday of Halifax-born author, Debra Murphy. Through a series of personal anecdotes, Debra shares her journey from a medical secretary and tearoom owner to a published author.

The evening will feature stories from her life, including overcoming childhood struggles, comical misadventures and her recovery from a heart attack. She will also discuss her books, such as The Magical Tearoom on the Hill and her children's series, offering insights into her writing process and how she found her true passion.

The event takes place in the Victoria Theatre Green Room Bar

Book: 01422 351158 or online at: https://www.victoriatheatre.co.uk

American Highway, the Playhouse Halifax, Saturday October 4 at 7.45pm

Tribute to the Doobie Brothers, The Byrds, The Steve Miller Band, and artists like Boz Scaggs, Bruce Springsteen and Don Henley.

Stopping along the way to check out Bob Seger, Lynyrd Skynyrd, The Eagles, Jackson Browne, Creedence Clearwater Revival, Tom Petty and Neil Young.

George! The Concert, the Playhouse, Halifax, Sunday October 5 at 2pm

Tibute to the Beatles guitarist and solo artist. The show takes audiences on a journey through Harrison's career, from his early days with The Beatles to his groundbreaking solo work and collaborations.

The tribute concert features an ensemble of musicians dedicated to honoring Harrison's legacy with faithful renditions of his most beloved songs – includingHere Comes the Sun, Something, While My Guitar Gently Weeps, My Sweet Lord and All Things Must Pass.

13 Going On 30 – The Musical, Manchester Playhouse, until Saturday October 12

A grown up new musical comedy based on the hit 2004 film that starred Jennifer Garner and Mark Ruffalo and is now playing at Manchester Opera House for its world premiere.

Jenna Rink is an adorably awkward 13 year-old girl who wishes she could skip over the misery of High School.

When her birthday wish comes true, Jenna magically wakes up as an adult to find herself “thirty, flirty and thriving” as the editor of a fashion magazine with a seemingly perfect life. But as she gradually unravels the mystery of what kind of person she has become, she goes on a journey to work out what — and who — really matters.

Matthew Bourne's The Midnight Bell, Bradford Alhambra, until Saturday October 4

In 1930s London ordinary people emerge from cheap boarding houses nightly to pour out their passions, hopes and dreams in the pubs and fog-bound streets of Soho and Fitzrovia.

Step inside The Midnight Bell, a tavern where one particular lonely-hearts club gather to play out their lovelorn affairs of the heart; bitter comedies of longing, frustration, betrayal and redemption.

The dance piece features 14 dancers/actors and was inspired by the work of English novelist Patrick Hamilton.