Paul Weller to play The Piece Hall in Halifax this summer

Paul Weller will play at The Piece Hall in Halifax this summer.

The legendary singer-songwriter is heading to the historic venue on Sunday, July 3 for an unmissable headline show in the stunning open-air courtyard.

Tickets go on general sale at 9am on Friday, February 4 via www.ticketmaster.co.uk

He joins Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds, Primal Scream, Nile Rodgers and CHIC, Paloma Faith, Tom Jones and Tom Grennan among the headliners so far confirmed for the Live at The Piece Hall 2022 concert series.

Few artists have had as great an influence on the British music scene as Weller. As frontman of The Jam, he spearheaded the Mod revival in the late 70s and early 80s, scoring a string of hits before forming The Style Council and then embarking on a stellar solo career.

The last two years have seen him provide an incredible creative output, releasing no fewer than three new studio albums, all to widespread acclaim.

And his live shows are the stuff of legend, mixing his unstoppable brand of high adrenaline rock with beautiful acoustic moments.

His show at The Piece Hall is presented by Cuffe and Taylor and The Piece Hall Trust.

Nicky Chance-Thompson, Chief Executive Officer of The Piece Hall Trust, said: “What can we say other than ‘wow’ – the legend that is Paul Weller is coming to The Piece Hall!

“Paul is a true music icon, someone who has not only written some of the most cherished songs of the last 50 years, but an artist who has influenced generations of songwriters.