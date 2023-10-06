News you can trust since 1853
Pick of Halloween events in Yorkshire

Looking for a perfectly spooky place to celebrate Halloween with your family? There are so many events taking place across Yorkshire this October.
By Sue Wilkinson
Published 6th Oct 2023, 11:57 BST
Updated 6th Oct 2023, 11:57 BST
The North Yorkshire Moors Railway - Light Spectacular Express, covered with thousands of colouful lightsThe North Yorkshire Moors Railway - Light Spectacular Express, covered with thousands of colouful lights
The North Yorkshire Moors Railway - Light Spectacular Express, covered with thousands of colouful lights

Chose from pumpkin carving and trick or treating to ghost hunts and hay rides. So whether you’re looking for something spooky or a little more family-friendly, there is an event for everyone this Halloween.

Whitby Abbey Illuminated, October 21 to 31Cast light on a dark history this Halloween! See Bram Stoker's inspiration in a new light as Whitby Abbey is bathed in dramatic illuminations once again. Have your camera at the ready as you explore the gothic splendour of the ruins lit up with all the colours of the rainbow.