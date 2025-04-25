Pick of May Bank Holiday weekend event in and around Calderdale
The Northowram Scarecrow Event celebrates its 14th year thi May Day Bank Holiday weekend from Saturday May 3 to Monday May 5.
There are a variety of activities including scarecrow trails, children and adult quiz trails, a fun dog show, children’s games and face painting, Haworth Home Guard display and a traditional tombola.
There are also bouncy castles, barbecues, an ce cream parlour and pizza outlets as well as live music available at the various hostelries around the village.
Programmes mapping the scarecrow “trails” and detailing all the activities over the weekend are available to buy from the Scarecrow HQ caravan based in The Club car park in Lydgate or retail outlets in the village.
So come along for a fun filled day out.
Stay out and about and see the bluebells in woods at Hardcastle Crags near Hebden Bridge.
Bluebells transform the valley with an unearthly haze to create one of nature’s most stunning displays.
Haworth Steampunk Weekend is on Saturday May 3 and Sunday May 4.
See spectacular steampunk attire, meet delightful people, enjoy tempting shops, restaurants, crown bowling, dancers, singers, steam trains, museums, cafés and market stalls, in this historic town in the heart of Bronte Country.
The Man in the Mirror: A Tribute to Michael Jackson is on at the Victoria Theatre, Halifax, on Saturday May 3.
Starring CJ, one of the world’s greatest Michael Jackson tribute artists, supported by a cast of performers and musicians, it features his greatest hits Thriller, Billie Jean, Beat It, Smooth Criminal and Man in the Mirror.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.