Pick of May Bank Holiday weekend event in and around Calderdale

Visit the Scarecrow Festival at Northowram this May Bank Holiday weeken

From scarcrows to a Michael Jackson tribute show – there is plenty to do in Calderdale this May Bank Holiday.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Northowram Scarecrow Event celebrates its 14th year thi May Day Bank Holiday weekend from Saturday May 3 to Monday May 5.

There are a variety of activities including scarecrow trails, children and adult quiz trails, a fun dog show, children’s games and face painting, Haworth Home Guard display and a traditional tombola.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There are also bouncy castles, barbecues, an ce cream parlour and pizza outlets as well as live music available at the various hostelries around the village.

Programmes mapping the scarecrow “trails” and detailing all the activities over the weekend are available to buy from the Scarecrow HQ caravan based in The Club car park in Lydgate or retail outlets in the village.

So come along for a fun filled day out.

Stay out and about and see the bluebells in woods at Hardcastle Crags near Hebden Bridge.

Bluebells transform the valley with an unearthly haze to create one of nature’s most stunning displays.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Haworth Steampunk Weekend is on Saturday May 3 and Sunday May 4.

See spectacular steampunk attire, meet delightful people, enjoy tempting shops, restaurants, crown bowling, dancers, singers, steam trains, museums, cafés and market stalls, in this historic town in the heart of Bronte Country.

The Man in the Mirror: A Tribute to Michael Jackson is on at the Victoria Theatre, Halifax, on Saturday May 3.

Starring CJ, one of the world’s greatest Michael Jackson tribute artists, supported by a cast of performers and musicians, it features his greatest hits Thriller, Billie Jean, Beat It, Smooth Criminal and Man in the Mirror.