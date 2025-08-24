Pick of the entertainment week in Halifax and beyond

The cast of Halifax Thespian's production of Bleak Expectations

From brass band sounds to disco – there is plenty of variety in the entertainment line up for Halifax and beyond this week.

This is our pick:

Bleak Expectations, The Playhouse, Halifax, from Tuesday 26 to Saturday August 30, daily at 7:30pm and 2.30pm Saturday matinee.

Halifax Thespians present the show based on the acclaimed BBC Radio 4 comedy by Mark Evans.

Nile Rodgers and Chic return to the Piece Hall, Halifax

Follow half-orphan Pip’s extraordinary exploits with sisters Pippa and Poppy and best friend Harry Biscuit, as they attempt to escape the calculating clutches of the dastardly Mr Gently Benevolent, defeat the hideous Hardthrasher siblings and deflect disaster at every turn!.

Will evil be vanquished by virtue? Can love triumph over hate? To book tickets visit www.ticketsource.co.uk/HalifaxPlayhouse, ring the box office on 01422 365998 or email: [email protected]

Brighouse & Rastrick Band, Victoria Theatre Halifax, Sunday August 31 at 3pm

Don't miss the chance to witness one of the world's finest and most consistent brass bands, the Brighouse and Rastrick Band, perform live.

Known for their formidable reputation and numerous championships, including the 2022 British Open and Brass in Concert titles, this is a concert not to be missed by any fan of elive music.

Tickets: 01422 351158

Nile Rodgers & CHIC plus the Brand New Heavies, the Piece Hall, Friday August 29

Kings of disco Nile Rodgers & CHIC will bring the Good Times to Halifax once more as they join the line-up for TK Maxx presents Live at The Piece Hall/

Announcing their fourth appearance at The Piece Hall’s famous open-air courtyard, the music legends will play the summer series’ big closing party.

Wainhouse Tower 150th anniversary, Halifax Central Library, until September 20, daily except Sunds.

The exhibition includes a model of the tower – complete with one of the Dragons of Wainhouse Tower – who live in the observatory at the top, a Victoria theodolite, stonemason’s tools, information detailing the feud between the Tower’s owner John Edward Wainhouse and his neighbour Sir Henry Edwards and commemorative plates and brochures.

The exhibition is displayed in two display cases, the first on the ground, ahead and to your left as you enter the library and the second on the first floor at the top of the stairs.

Free

Kate Sully – The Upside Down, Dean Clough, Halifax, until October 5

Kate Sully is a multi-disciplinary artist whose practice spans textiles, mixed-media, digital imagery, metal, wood and acrylic.

Her work investigates colour, texture and form, underpinned by a curiosity to look beneath the surface of the world and examine it more deeply.

A long-standing interest in science has more evolved into creative collaborations with the University of Sheffield, using cutting-edge research to spark new ideas.

Her latest body of work, The Upside Down, is her most ambitious to date. Drawing on reflections around dementia and altered perception, Kate creates recurring shapes and bold forms that spill beyond the canvas edge, forging connection across paintings and evoking conversations between characters.

The compositions speak to balance, precarity and the need to find unexpected ways to relate to one another.

Free entry

War Horse, Leeds Grand Theatre, from now until Saturday September 6

The National Theatre’s acclaimed production of War Horse returns in an all-new UK and Ireland tour.

Based on the beloved novel by Michael Morpurgo, adapted by Nick Stafford, and directed by Tom Morris, this powerfully moving and imaginative drama takes audiences on an extraordinary journey from rural Devon to the trenches of First World War France

. At its heart are astonishing life-sized horses by South Africa’s Handspring Puppet Company, who bring breathing, galloping, charging horses to thrilling life on stage.

At the outbreak of World War One, Joey, young Albert’s beloved horse, is sold to the Cavalry and shipped to France. He’s soon caught up in enemy fire, and fate takes him on an extraordinary journey, serving on both sides before finding himself alone in No Man’s Land.

Albert, who remained on his parents’ Devon farm, cannot forget Joey. Though still not old enough to enlist, he embarks on a treacherous mission to find Joey and bring him home.

Here and Now – The Steps Musical, Manchester Opera House from Tuesday September 2 to Saturday September 13

Welcome to seaside superstore Better Best Bargains, where it's Friday night, the vibe is right, and everyone's dancing in the aisles.

But when Caz discovers the shelves are stocked with lies and betrayal, the summer of love she and her friends dreamed of suddenly feels like a tragedy. Have they all lost their chance of a 'happy ever after'? With Caz, Vel, Neeta and Robbie around, who knows what love has in store.

Here and Now features many of Steps’ hits, including 5, 6, 7, 8, Better Best Forgotten and Last Thing On My Mind.

Calamity Jane, Bradford Alhambra, from Tuesday September 2 to Saturday September 6

Gosh almighty! Grab a posse because the whip-crackin’ musical comedy classic Calamity Jane is a rollin' on over the plains.

Based on the Doris Day movie, the plumb fancy new production stars the multi-award winning West End actor and singer Carrie Hope Fletcher.

Meet the fearless, gun slingin' Calamity Jane - biggest mouth in Dakota territory and always up for a fight. She'll charm you hog-eyes though, especially when trying to win the heart of the dashing Lieutenant Gilmartin, or shooting insults at the notorious Wild Bill Hickok. But when the men of Deadwood fall hard for Chicago stage star Adelaid Adams, Calamity struggles to keep her jealousy holstered. Her heart's a thumpin'...but who for? The show includes the sure-fire classic songs The Deadwood Stage (Whip-Crack-Away), The Black Hills of Dakota, Just Blew in from the Windy City, and the Oscar-winning Secret Love.