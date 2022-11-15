News you can trust since 1853
Pick of the pantomimes in Halifax and beyond

From a traditional pantomime to ballet and a musical – there is plenty of Christmas entertainment to choose from in Calderdale and beyond.

By Sue Wilkinson
36 minutes ago - 1 min read
Here is our pick:

Sleeping Beauty, Halifax Playhouse, from Friday December 16 to Wednesday December 21

Written and directed by Amy Marie Neill, we bring you the most spellbinding Pantomime of the year -

This magical retelling of Sleeping Beauty is a treat for all the family!

    Join the Good Fairies and our delightfully funny Dame ‘Nurse Nanny’ as they help Prince Phillipe and Princess Aurora defeat the fabulously evil fairy Melissandra!

