Crowds celebrating the jubilee at The Piece Hall in Halifax. Photo by Ellis Robinson

PICTURE GALLERY: More than 50,000 celebrate jubilee at Halifax's Piece Hall

Crowds flocked to The Piece Hall in Halifax to celebrate the platinum jubilee.

By sarah fitton
Monday, 6th June 2022, 2:47 pm

More than 50,000 people passed through the historic building's gates over the four days of celebrations held to mark the royal milestone.

They were treated to a host of entertainment including performances from over a dozen acts, speeches from local dignitaries, a whole day dedicated to Calderdale's emergency services and a huge vintage street party.

Visitors could watch the Trooping the Colour on a big screen, Lizzie Jones performed the national anthem and people could watch the beacon on Beacon Hill above Halifax town centre being lit.

The Piece Hall said it sold 2,000 ice-creams over the four days and 6,000 drinks.

1. PICTURE GALLERY: More than 50,000 celebrate jubilee at Halifax's Piece Hall

The beacon on Beacon Hill was among thousands lit to mark the milestone. Photo by David Robertshaw

Photo Sales

2. PICTURE GALLERY: More than 50,000 celebrate jubilee at Halifax's Piece Hall

There was all sorts of entertainment at The Piece Hall over the four days. Photo by Ellis Robinson

Photo Sales

3. PICTURE GALLERY: More than 50,000 celebrate jubilee at Halifax's Piece Hall

Some of the craft activities on offer. Photo by Ellis Robinson.

Photo Sales

4. PICTURE GALLERY: More than 50,000 celebrate jubilee at Halifax's Piece Hall

Theodore Lumb, three, with vintage fire engine at the emergency services day. Picture by Tony Johnson

Photo Sales
HalifaxCalderdale
Next Page
Page 1 of 5