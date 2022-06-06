PICTURE GALLERY: More than 50,000 celebrate jubilee at Halifax's Piece Hall

More than 50,000 people passed through the historic building's gates over the four days of celebrations held to mark the royal milestone.

They were treated to a host of entertainment including performances from over a dozen acts, speeches from local dignitaries, a whole day dedicated to Calderdale's emergency services and a huge vintage street party.

Visitors could watch the Trooping the Colour on a big screen, Lizzie Jones performed the national anthem and people could watch the beacon on Beacon Hill above Halifax town centre being lit.

The Piece Hall said it sold 2,000 ice-creams over the four days and 6,000 drinks.

