PICTURE SPECIAL: 30 fabulous photos from the weekend's gigs by The Specials and Shed Seven at Halifax's Piece Hall

Britpop legends Shed Seven, supported by The Pigeon Detectives, The Wedding Present, Skylights and Brighton Beach DJs, performed at the historic landmark on Saturday. And on Sunday, UK ska pioneers The Specials took to the stage in front of more than 5,000 people, with special guests The Rifles, The Skints and Offworld.

The gigs were the first in a series organised by The Piece Hall and music promoters Futuresound bringing a host of huge names to Halifax. Next up are The Cribs, performing on Friday night, and Richard Hawley, who plays on Saturday night. On September 8, New Order will play, followed by Manic Street Preachers on September 10 and Kaiser Chiefs on September 11 and 12. For more information and tickets visit www.thepiecehall.co.uk.