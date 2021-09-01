The Our House event at Brighouse Town FC on Sunday collected the funds for Calderdale SmartMove. The event included music, children's entertainment, bouncy castles, face painting, food stalls and more. Photos by Dany Thompson Photography.
1. PICTURE SPECIAL : Our House family festival in Brighouse
Harry Hamer, 11, on the bungee at Our House Festival in Brighouse. Photos by Danny Thompson Photography
Having fun at Our House Festival in Brighouse. Photos by Danny Thompson Photography,
India Fossett, 8, tires her hand at a game at Our House Festival in Brighouse. Photos by Danny Thompson Photography.
Enjoying the fun at Our House family festival in Brighouse. Photos by Danny Thompson Photography.