Picture special: Photos from a fantastic night at Elland Round Table Bonfire

Organised by Elland Round Table at the recreation ground on Hullen Edge Road, it was the first time the hugely-popular event had been held for three years because of the pandemic.

The crowds were treated to two firework displays, a huge bonfire and a mesmerising display by fire performers Hellfyre Magpies.

The bonfire was lit by Paralympians Hannah Cockroft and Nathan Maguire.

Chairman of Elland Round Table, Mark Jones, said: "To have this event return after an enforced hiatus, and have so many people from near and afar come along to enjoy the event, is heartwarming and we are truly grateful to everyone, and also our volunteers who helped on the night.

"The funds raised from the event will go back into supporting local charities and projects across Elland and the borough of Calderdale, such as the phone box book swap we have established this year.

"We will be back in 2023, with more of the same!"

Elland Round Table is part of the world’s largest men only voluntary club and is open to 18 to 45 year olds.

As well as organising the bonfire at the recreation ground, they help with other charity fundraising and hold an annual comedy night, also in aid of good causes.

To find out more about what they do and how to join in with their regular social evenings, email [email protected] or search for Elland Round Table on social media.

