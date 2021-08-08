With brollies at the ready at Brodstock are, from the left, Olivia Wright, Megan Appleyard, Lucy Appleyard, Megan Ackroyd, Jade Grimsdale and Max Woodbridge.

PICTURE SPECIAL: See our amazing photos from yesterday's Brodstock music festival in Hipperholme

It may have been the wettest Brodstock yet, but organisers say yesterday's festival raised more than £20,000 for good causes.

By sarah fitton
Sunday, 8th August 2021, 7:06 pm
Updated Sunday, 8th August 2021, 7:12 pm

Of that money, over £10,000 will be heading to Overgate Hospice with a further £10,000 up for grabs for local schools to spend on music equipment. This year's festival, at Old Brodleians sports fields, was the biggest since the event began in 2014 and tickets sold out within an hour of going on sale. The festival saw many donning their wellies and raincoats to enjoy the music and fun. Organisers have thanked all the volunteers who helped make the event possible. Photos by Jim Fitton

1. PICTURE SPECIAL: Amazing photos from yesterday's Brodstock music festival in Hipperholme

On stage at Brodstock are James Bland and Tamara Swan of The Last Minute.

Buy photo

2. PICTURE SPECIAL: Amazing photos from yesterday's Brodstock music festival in Hipperholme

Ed Tankard and Jess Merrills enjoying the entertainment at Brodstock.

Photo: Jim Fitton

Buy photo

3. PICTURE SPECIAL: Amazing photos from yesterday's Brodstock music festival in Hipperholme

Stewart and Marie Finneran take cover at Brodstock.

Photo: Jim Fitton

Buy photo

4. PICTURE SPECIAL: Amazing photos from yesterday's Brodstock music festival in Hipperholme

Sheltering from the Brodstock rain are Mark and Lorraine Mitchell.

Photo: Jim Fitton

Buy photo
Organisers
Next Page
Page 1 of 4