PICTURE SPECIAL: See our amazing photos from yesterday's Brodstock music festival in Hipperholme

Of that money, over £10,000 will be heading to Overgate Hospice with a further £10,000 up for grabs for local schools to spend on music equipment. This year's festival, at Old Brodleians sports fields, was the biggest since the event began in 2014 and tickets sold out within an hour of going on sale. The festival saw many donning their wellies and raincoats to enjoy the music and fun. Organisers have thanked all the volunteers who helped make the event possible. Photos by Jim Fitton