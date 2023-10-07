Piece Hall gig-goers to be invited to support Calderdale's grassroots music venues

A groundbreaking deal has been struck to support Calderdale’s grassroots music venues via the huge Piece Hall gigs.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

All those buying tickets for next year’s summer concerts at Halifax’s Piece Hall through Ticketmaster will be asked to add a donation to the Music Venue Trust.

The funds raised will go towards supporting grassroots music venues in Calderdale.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Staying In newsletter. What to watch, what to listen to and what to read if you're staying in. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The agreement was made between The Piece Hall, Music Venue Trust and Live at The Piece Hall promoters Cuffe and Taylor after Michael Ainsworth, owner of The Grayston Unity on Horton Street, approached The Piece Hall and highlighted the plight of grassroots venues.

Most Popular

Michael Ainsworth, Nicky Chance-Thompson and Peter Taylor at The Piece Hall, Halifax

"I’m delighted The Piece Hall, through their partners Cuffe and Taylor, listened to my request and has agreed to implement this and be the first venue in the UK, and possibly the world, to do such a thing to support independent venues,” he said.

“It will help venues like mine and others in the area such as The Golden Lion, The Blind Pig, Puzzle Hall Inn and Trades Club and, in doing so, help us to continue to supply the artists and tech staff of the future.”

Nicky Chance Thompson, CEO of The Piece Hall Charitable Trust, said: “Our partnership with Cuffe and Taylor means we can bring global superstars to Halifax.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We try wherever possible to make sure they are supported by local talent but I’m conscious that we need to do what we can to support our smaller independent venues.

“Grassroots venues are vital to the future of the music scene. The acts performing in these cherished and independent venues today are the Live at The Piece Hall headliners of tomorrow.

“I’m so pleased we’ve been able to find a way to help our local venues, to ensure the talent keeps coming through and I’m really proud that we’re leading the way as the first venue in the UK to do this across our entire season.”