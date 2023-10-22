News you can trust since 1853
BREAKING
MTV Europe Music Awards 2023 in Paris cancelled
Airport closes after plane skids off runway in Storm Babet
Storm Babet claims third life as man dies in flood water
Woman dies after being swept into river
By-election latest: Labour wins Tamworth and Mid Bedfordshire
167,000 people caught Covid in hospital during England's second wave

Piece Hall gigs 2024: Who is playing at The Piece Hall in Halifax next summer to be announced TOMORROW

The first performers for next year’s Live at The Piece Hall 2024 will be announced tomorrow.
By Sarah Fitton
Published 22nd Oct 2023, 09:48 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The Piece Hall has said it will make its first announcement tomorrow (Monday) morning at 9am.

And we will have the news at the same time here on the Halifax Courier website.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The summer concerts are organised by Cuffe and Taylor - the promoters who brought Britney Spears, Lewis Capaldi, Duran Duran and Kylie to Scarborough – and The Piece Hall Trust.

Most Popular
    Music fans at one of two George Ezra gigs last year at The Piece HallMusic fans at one of two George Ezra gigs last year at The Piece Hall
    Music fans at one of two George Ezra gigs last year at The Piece Hall

    Last year saw the likes of George Ezra, James, Madness, Rag ‘n’ Bone Man, Limp Bizkit, Queens of the Stone Age and Sting playing to thousands of delighted fans at the beautiful and historic Halifax venue.

    Many Courier readers have been sharing who they would most like to see come to Halifax next summer, ranging from Smashing Pumpkins to Ed Sheeran.

    Related topics:HalifaxBritney SpearsDuran Duran