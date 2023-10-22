The first performers for next year’s Live at The Piece Hall 2024 will be announced tomorrow.

The Piece Hall has said it will make its first announcement tomorrow (Monday) morning at 9am.

And we will have the news at the same time here on the Halifax Courier website.

The summer concerts are organised by Cuffe and Taylor - the promoters who brought Britney Spears, Lewis Capaldi, Duran Duran and Kylie to Scarborough – and The Piece Hall Trust.

Music fans at one of two George Ezra gigs last year at The Piece Hall

Last year saw the likes of George Ezra, James, Madness, Rag ‘n’ Bone Man, Limp Bizkit, Queens of the Stone Age and Sting playing to thousands of delighted fans at the beautiful and historic Halifax venue.