Piece Hall gigs 2024: Who is playing at The Piece Hall in Halifax next summer to be announced TOMORROW
The first performers for next year’s Live at The Piece Hall 2024 will be announced tomorrow.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
The Piece Hall has said it will make its first announcement tomorrow (Monday) morning at 9am.
And we will have the news at the same time here on the Halifax Courier website.
The summer concerts are organised by Cuffe and Taylor - the promoters who brought Britney Spears, Lewis Capaldi, Duran Duran and Kylie to Scarborough – and The Piece Hall Trust.
Last year saw the likes of George Ezra, James, Madness, Rag ‘n’ Bone Man, Limp Bizkit, Queens of the Stone Age and Sting playing to thousands of delighted fans at the beautiful and historic Halifax venue.
Many Courier readers have been sharing who they would most like to see come to Halifax next summer, ranging from Smashing Pumpkins to Ed Sheeran.