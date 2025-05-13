Halifax is once again set to welcome some of the biggest names in music to its iconic Piece Hall.

Artists from across the world will perform in the open air courtyard over more than 30 nights.

This year’s series kicks off with the first of two shows by James, on Friday, June 6, and will finish on Friday, August 29 with Nile Rodgers and CHIC.

In between are a host of huge names including Smashing Pumpkins, Deftones, Paul Heaton, Busted, Olly Murs, The Human League and Roger Daltrey.

If you have tickets to any of the shows, here is everything you need to know – from what time gates open to what happens if it rains.

What time do gates open and what is the last entrance time?

Gates open at 6pm for general admission, accessible and VIP balcony and Live at Lounge customers.

The event will finish by approximately 10.30pm.

Last entry time is 8pm.

Anyone with a health issue, specific need, frontline shift workers or those who are unavoidably delayed should email [email protected].

If you leave, you will not be able to be readmitted.

Are children allowed to come?

Under 14’s must be accompanied by an adult, and under 6’s will not be permitted at the event.

Prams are not permitted.

Weather

This is a standing outdoor evening concert so visitors are asked to keep British weather in mind.

The concert organisers recommend all concert goers should dress appropriately and be prepared if the ground is wet from rain in the days before the event.

Umbrellas are not allowed within the venue.

Concerts are only ever cancelled due to the weather if the conditions become dangerous.

The show will continue to go ahead if it rains and there will be no refunds offered should you chose to leave due to weather.

The show will only be cancelled or stopped if the weather becomes dangerous.

Can I bring a chair?

Chairs, portable furniture or inflatables are not allowed into the venue. This does NOT include wheelchairs.

Can I bring food and drink inside?

No but organisers say there will be a wide array of food and drink stalls inside the venue.

Water bottles are not permitted into the event. There will be free drinking water available at the bars for all customers.

If you have a medical condition, then a doctor’s note will permit diet-specific food and drink only.

Are dogs allowed?

Animals are not permitted on site, with the exception of registered assistance dogs.

Bags policy

Bags larger than an A4 piece of paper are not permitted and rucksacks or backpacks of any size are not permitted.

All bags are subject to a search before entry.

Will vendors take cash or card?

All food concessions, plus Piece Hall operated bars and the merch stall are cashless. The independent bars may accept cash.

Can I buy official merchandise?

Yes, if available, official merchandise will be available to purchase within the venue.

Lost property

Any lost items can be reported to a staff member on the night. After the event, they can be reported by contacting the venue at [email protected].