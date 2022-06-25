Taking to social media and posting a photo of the audience from his view on stage, he said: "The Piece Hall I don't even know how to thank you for tonight. It was unreal. OMG you were everything."
He and his band CHIC are set to play the historic building again tonight, and there are still a limited number of tickets available on the door from 6pm, according to The Piece Hall.
Posting after last night's gig, The Piece Hall said: "That was insane! What a day, what a lineup, what a party.
"Huge thanks to the legendary Nile Rodgers and CHIC and support acts Rebecca Ferguson and August Charles.
"We can’t wait to do it all over again tomorrow! Limited tickets available on the door from 6pm – you really don’t want to miss it."
The Piece Hall is beginning to cement itself as one of the country's most popular venues. Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds played earlier this week, as well as Jessie Ware and First Aid Kit, and there are more huge names planned over the coming days, including Paloma Faith, Primal Scream and Tom Jones.
The Piece Hall and its businesses are open as usual today until 4pm, reopening at 6pm for ticket holders.