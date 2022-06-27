Pete Tong and The Heritage Orchestra at The Piece Hall. Photos by Cuffe and Taylor

Piece Hall gigs: Pete Tong brings sounds of Ibiza to Halifax

Superstar DJ Pete Tong and The Heritage Orchestra brought the sounds and spirit of Ibiza to The Piece Hall in Halifax last night.

By sarah fitton
Monday, 27th June 2022, 9:35 am
Updated Monday, 27th June 2022, 9:37 am

A sell-out crowd were treated to an incredible show in the historic venue’s open-air courtyard which mixed club classics, live orchestration and a stellar cast of guest vocalists.

Electro music pioneer Dr Alex Paterson (of The Orb) warmed up the crowd before Pete and The Heritage Orchestra, conducted by Jules Buckley, delivered a 25-song set packed with Ibiza classics including Music Sounds Better With You, I’m Not Alone, Children, Let Me Be Your Fantasy, Killer, Good Life, Insomnia, Café Del Mar, Out Of Space and stunning finale You’ve Got The Love.

Live At The Piece Hall 2022 continues on Friday with chart-topper Tom Grennan headlining before Paloma Faith performs on Saturday followed by Paul Weller's show on Sunday.

Photos by Cuffe and Taylor.

