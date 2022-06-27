A sell-out crowd were treated to an incredible show in the historic venue’s open-air courtyard which mixed club classics, live orchestration and a stellar cast of guest vocalists.

Electro music pioneer Dr Alex Paterson (of The Orb) warmed up the crowd before Pete and The Heritage Orchestra, conducted by Jules Buckley, delivered a 25-song set packed with Ibiza classics including Music Sounds Better With You, I’m Not Alone, Children, Let Me Be Your Fantasy, Killer, Good Life, Insomnia, Café Del Mar, Out Of Space and stunning finale You’ve Got The Love.