Piece Hall gigs: Photos from Primal Scream's sensational Halifax show last night

Performing their seminal 1991 album Screamadelica live and in full, the band – led by frontman Bobby Gillespie – delivered such classics as Movin’ On Up, Don’t Fight It Feel It, Come Together, Higher Than The Sun and Shine Like Stars before an encore of hits including Country Girl, Rocks and the anthemic Loaded.
Support on the night came from special guests LoneLady and Todmorden’s very own rising stars Working Men’s Club.
The final gig of Live At The Piece Hall 2022 takes place tomorrow (Sunday) when the icon and legend Tom Jones takes to the stage.
Photos by Cuffe and Taylor/The Piece Hall Trust.
The indie greats, led by Bobbie Gillespie.
Todmorden's Working Men's Club provided support.
The band played their album Screamadelica in full.
The crowd loving the show.