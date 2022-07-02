Piece Hall gigs: Photos of Tom Grennan's brilliant show in Halifax last night

Walking onto the stage in front of more than 5,000 fans, Tom declared: “Halifax, I know this is going to be one of the best nights ever!”

And so it proved, as the BRIT Award-nominated singer-songwriter thrilled more than 5,000 ecstatic fans with set packed with songs from his gold-selling albums Lighting Matches and Evering Road.

Opening with If Only, Royal Highness and Something Better, Tom went on to deliver such anthems Oh Please, Found What I've Been Looking For, Remind Me, Don't Break The Heart before his stunning finale Little Bit Of Love.

Live music continues at The Piece Hall, with headline shows from Paloma Faith tonight and Paul Weller tomorrow. Duran Duran play on Tuesday, Primal Scream on Friday and Tom Jones next Sunday (July 10).

Photos by Cuffe and Taylor/The Piece Hall Trust.

