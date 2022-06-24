Led by sisters Johanna and Klara Söderberg, the band played a set packed with fan favourites.

Opening with King of The World, they followed it with It’s A Shame, Emmylou, To Live A Life, The Lion’s Roar, Wolf and Stay Gold before the encore which included Master Pretender and their worldwide smash My Silver Lining.

The show was brilliantly opened by Irish country folk sensation CMAT.

Live At The Piece Hall 2022 continues with two shows from Nile Rodgers and Chic tonight and Saturday, followed by Pete Tong and The Heritage Orchestra – Ibiza Classics on Sunday.

Photos by Cuffe and Taylor.

1. Piece Hall gigs: See photos from last night's First Aid Kit show in Halifax First Aid Kit played The Piece Hall last night. Photos by Cuffe and Taylor Photo Sales

2. Piece Hall gigs: See photos from last night's First Aid Kit show in Halifax First Aid Kit on stage. Photos by Cuffe and Taylor. Photo Sales

3. Piece Hall gigs: See photos from last night's First Aid Kit show in Halifax The gig was the third at The Piece Hall this week. Photos by Cuffe and Taylor. Photo Sales

4. Piece Hall gigs: See photos from last night's First Aid Kit show in Halifax First Aid Kit play to a delighted crowd. Photos by Cuffe and Taylor. Photo Sales