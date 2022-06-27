Piece Hall gigs: See photos from Nile Rodgers and CHIC wowing Halifax crowds with two nights at The Piece Hall

Concert-goers have been raving about the performances.

Speaking after his first show, Nile himself posted on social media: "The Piece Hall, I don't even know how to thank you for tonight. It was unreal. OMG you were everything."

And after the second, he added: "The Piece Hall, what can I say but thank you Halifax for the love. Another unforgettable night of great vibes."

The performances were the final ones brought to The Piece Hall by promoters Futuresound. The rest of this summer's shows are being organised by Cuffe and Taylor.

Photos by Jess Huxham of Futuresound.

