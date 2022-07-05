Piece Hall gigs: When Duran Duran, Primal Scream and Tom Jones are coming to Halifax and what you can and can't bring to the shows

Duran Duran play tonight, Primal Scream perform on Friday and Tom Jones will play the final show on Sunday night.

The Piece Hall and its shops, bars and cafes are open as usual but the building will close to the general public at 4pm each day that there is a performance taking place.

Gates will reopen at 6pm to ticket holders only.

The final three gigs take place this week. Photo by Cuffe and Taylor/The Piece Hall Trust

Show times are always subject to change but entertainment is expected to start at 7pm and finish by 11pm.

Entry for general ticket holders is via the East Gate (next to the library) and South Gate (off Blackledge and Horton Street). For premium ticket holders, accessible viewing platform ticket holders and guest tickets, entry is via the West Gate (next to the Orange Box).

There are no cash machines located inside the venue. The official event bars are cashless only. Card payments and cash are accepted at other bars and food outlets.

No chairs, umbrellas, rucksacks or bags bigger than an A4 piece of paper are allowed. There is nowhere is leave these items if brought.

Audiences have been enjoying the shows. Photos by Cuffe and Taylor/The Piece Hall Trust

Security checks, including bag searches, take place on the gates

One sealed 500ml water bottle is allowed. There is free drinking water available at the water refill stations located in the courtyard.

No readmittance is permitted and smoking and vaping are not allowed.

Official merchandise will be available inside The Piece Hall.

Main portable toilets are situated just outside of North and South Gates. Toilet facilities are also available in the courtyard. Accessible toilets will be outside South Gate. Changing Places toilets are available in the Orange Box (outside of West Gate).

Under 14’s must be accompanied by an adult, and under six’s will not be permitted at the concerts.