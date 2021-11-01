Piece Hall in Halifax hosting festivities for Diwali

Annapurna Indian Dance will be performing at the event.

The free-to-enter event will take place on Saturday, November 6, between 11am and 5pm, and will see the courtyard alive with traditional Indian music and dance, vegetarian food stalls, family crafts and even a meditation session.

The Festival of Lights is observed by millions of Hindus, Sikhs and Jains across the world.

It also coincides with harvest and new year celebrations and marks new beginnings, the triumph of good over evil, knowledge over ignorance and light over darkness.

Chief Executive of The Piece Hall Nicky Chance-Thompson said: "Diwali is such a beautiful festival and this year more than ever it feels so important to celebrate light over darkness and new beginnings.

"The courtyard will be alive with energy as we mark this event that is so important to many of our communities.

"There’ll be delicious food, dynamic performances and some down time too, with a meditation workshop for quiet reflection.

"And what a backdrop The Piece Hall is for a glistening lantern display, which will finish the celebrations as night falls.”

Annapurna Indian Dance will be presenting a magical afternoon of traditional performances, DJ George will keep people moving with his eclectic Bollywood mix and retro tunes, and there will be delicious, warming Indian street food including from Simply Delish and Mumbai Bites.

There will also be a simple and accessible mindfulness session run by world-renowned Black Lotus, famed for their impactful meditation app and mission to create a better world for today and tomorrow.

And embracing the spirit of the festival, lantern-making workshops will be held suitable for the whole family.

The event will close with a display of twinkling lights, as decorated lanterns are positioned on the courtyard steps to honour the spirit of Diwali.

Managing Director of HereandNow365, Manish Tiwari, who is co-producing the event, said: "Diwali is an abbreviation of ‘Deep-a-vali’, which essentially means a festival of lights and marks the victory of good triumphing over evil - a mastery of human virtues over various temptations and is a reminder that we can overcome them we can become a better version of ourselves.

“The pandemic and its aftermath have left our communities saddened and hence the festival this year is a ray of hope to usher in a new year of love and faith.

"We need our communities to stand with each other and become the beacon of hope lighting up lives around us.