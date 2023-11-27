PJ Harvey will perform at one of next summer’s concerts at Halifax’s Piece Hall.

The only artist to win the prestigious Mercury Music Prize twice will take to the stage for Live at The Piece Hall 2024 on Tuesday, August 20.

The talented singer quickly established herself on the indie scene and is famously unafraid to grapple with raw and emotional topics within her lyrics.

Her tenth studio album ‘I Inside the Old Year Dying’ landed at Number 5 in the UK album chart, earlier this year, adding to an illustrious back catalogue.

Nicky Chance-Thompson, CEO of The Piece Hall Trust, said: “I can't wait to welcome this truly iconic artist to the courtyard, one of my personal favourites.

"From PJ Harvey’s powerful, extensive back catalogue to her current releases, this inspirational and widely respected performer remains firmly at the top of her game.

“Fans are in for a real treat when this critically acclaimed and multi-award winning musician takes to the stage in our stunning venue.”

As reported by the Courier earlier this morning, Tom Jones is also playing at The Piece Hall next summer, returning after a sell-out show in 2022.

He and PJ Harvey join Nile Rodgers & CHIC, Tom Odell, Pixies, Richard Ashcroft, Jess Glynne, McFly, Fatboy Slim, Loyle Carner and Status Quo among the headliners for Live at The Piece Hall 2024, with many more to be announced.

The Halifax show is co-promoted by The Piece Hall Trust and Cuffe and Taylor.