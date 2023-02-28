An incredible collection of vintage and antique fashions telling the story of how clothes have shaped our lives down the years is taking centre stage in museum’s latest exhibition, thanks to author Lucy Adlington.

The clothes historian has built up her own real-life collection of historical fashion, bringing together thousands of pieces of special occasion and everyday clothes, most belonging to women, from eras up to the late 20th century – and she has now opened up her wardrobe for a display that will be on show at the Calderdale museum until December.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There are examples of party and everyday wear, including school uniforms and sportswear - a genre that continues to cause outrage and embarrassment among those who just want to play sport.

Author and fashion historian Lucy Adlington pictured with her exhibition called Opening the Wardrobe at Bankfield Museum, Halifax. Picture by Simon Hulme

Most Popular

“It started out with women and girls having to wear really long, heavy, wool skirts and blouses and corsetry to play hockey and tennis in the 19th century,” said Lucy.

“Then gradually, you get these woolly combinations, and these shrink and shrink and shrink into gym knickers and tunics. By the 1960s and ‘70s, you were just in knickers and a T-shirt, which was really awkward, and girls started feeling self-conscious at school.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On show at Bankfield is a Zandra Rhodes pink coat found in an Oxfam shop in York.

“You can really imagine it on the catwalk,” Lucy adds. “There are other things that don't seem like much, like some table linens from the 1930s. They belonged to a woman I have been writing about in my last book, who survived Auschwitz concentration camp because she was a dressmaker working in a fashion salon at the camp. When you know the story, it’s really extraordinary.”

Fashion historian Lucy Adlington with 1971 'going away' outfit at her exhibition Opening the Wardrobe at Bankfield Museum, Halifax. Picture by Simon Hulme.

That book is an international bestseller called The Dressmakers of Auschwitz: The True Story of the Women who Sewed to Survive, and it is one of several non-fiction books Lucy has written connecting fashion and history.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She is also the author of Young Adult fiction books including The Red Ribbon, The Diary of Pelly-D and Burning Mountain, all nominated and/or shortlisted for the Carnegie Medal.

The exhibition also features 1960s Frank Usher dresses given at a WI group and a pair of 1970s platform boots.

“They belong to my friend Helen, who was a really good footballer for Hull Ladies back in the day, but she is tiny,” said Lucy.

Lucy Adlington with some of the vintage beach wear from her exhibition Opening the Wardrobe at Bankfield Museum, Halifax. Picture by Simon Hulme.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“She used to go out clubbing in Leeds, and when platform boots came in, she loved it. When she got to the club, everybody else was wearing them as well.”

There is a wedding dress that had belonged to a Yorkshire nurse, given in memory of her doctor husband.

“There is that lovely sense of connection with people and their happy memories, and sometimes sad memories,” Lucy added.

Her favourite fashion era is the 1940s.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fashion historian Lucy Adlington with vintage footwear from her exhibition Opening the Wardrobe at Bankfield Museum, Halifax. Picture by Simon Hulme.

“Super-stylish, but you had to be really creative to get a fashionable look when things are scarce. I like the idea that women were ready for action.”

“You think it’s just clothes or fashion but, particularly the story of The Dressmakers of Auschwitz, you realise that clothes are big business.”

Lucy, who lives near York, was not always a history fan, especially not in her lessons at school in the 1980s.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It was a bit male and a bit grim, and a bit … too many kings,” she said. But she lived in the library, where one day she found a book called Costume Cavalcade, by Henny Harald Hansen, containing page after page of people in historical dress, telling their lives and stories through illustrations of what they wore.

Fascinated, she kept borrowing it until she found a used copy that she could keep.

Now she has built up her own real-life collection with many items given to her by attendees of her History Wardrobe talks, which she started 25 years ago and still tours across the UK in venues from village halls to stately homes.

Fashion historian Lucy Adlington with a1870s silk walking dress and 1960s paper dress by Hallmark from her exhibition Opening the Wardrobe at Bankfield Museum, Halifax. Picture by Simon Hulme.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“People bring me carrier bags and old suitcases and trunks and dress bags,” she said.

“They want someone to remember the people the clothes belonged to - their mam or their gran, or even themselves.

"One day you will get a carrier bag stuffed full of 17th century embroidery, which is gorgeous, and the next day, you’ll get someone coming in and saying, ‘I don’t know if you want this?’ and it will be something with an amazing story, like a wartime heroine.”

Over the years, The History Wardrobe has presented costumed talks on Jane Austen (Undressing Mr Darcy proved popular), Titanic, the Suffragettes, seaside holidays and much more. Lucy delivers them with the assistance of fellow presenters and experts Lucy Ridley and Meridith Towne.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We are judged by what we wear, she said.

“We often pick outfits that show something of who we are or want to seem to be. They are also part of creativity, you want to wear certain colours or look mysterious. They tell you about the society people live in, textile technology, travel opportunities.

“What is interesting with fashion now is that we are having more conversations around how much fashion we need,” she added.

The exhibition features a cabinet containing clothes that have been mended and mended. “Nowadays, perhaps we don’t take clothes seriously enough.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

*Opening the Wardrobe is at Bankfield Museum, Halifax, until the end of December 2023. Entry is free.

Tickets for the presentations that run alongside at museums.calderdale.gov.uk.

Opening the Wardrobe to a world of fashion at the Bankfield Museum, Halifax. Picture by Simon Hulme

Some of the vintage fashions on display at the exhibition Opening the Wardrobe at Bankfield Museum, Halifax. Picture by Simon Hulme

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Antique attire on display at Bankfield Museum, Halifax. Picture by Simon Hulme

The dressed is history: ˜Opening the Wardrobe" exhibition items at Bankfield Museum, Halifax. Picture by Simon Hulme

One of Lucy's books at the Opening the Wardrobe exhibition at Bankfield Museum, Halifax. Picture by Simon Hulme

Fashion historian and author Lucy Adlington at Bankfield Museum, Halifax. Picture by Simon Hulme

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad