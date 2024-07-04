Rick Astley on tour: Everything you need to know about pop legend Rick Astley's gig at The Piece Hall in Halifax including predicted setlist and door times
The music icon will be performing at The Piece Hall on Sunday night, with special guests Lightning Seeds.
Here is everything you need to know if you are going to the show.
What time are the doors open?
Doors open at 6pm for general admission, accessible and VIP balcony and Live at Lounge customers.
Last entry time is 8pm.
Anyone with a health issue, specific need, frontline shift workers or those who are unavoidably delayed should email [email protected].
The event will finish by approximately 10.30pm.
What songs is Rick Astley likely to perform at his show at The Piece Hall in Halifax?
Looking at the star’s setlist for his gig at Co-op Live in Manchester on April 20, according to setlist.fm, he performed the following songs:
Together Forever
Beautiful Life
She Wants to Dance With Me / Juice
Ain't No Mountain High Enough
Dance
Seventeen Going Under
As It Was
Hold Me in Your Arms
Whenever You Need Somebody/Good Times
Angels on My Side
Giant
Cry for Help
My Girl
Ain't Too Proud to Beg
Highway to Hell
Never Gonna Give You Up
Getting inside the gig
All tickets are mobile entry so your phone is your ticket.
There are metal security arches at East Gate, South Gate and West Gate.
If you have specific medical needs that requires you to avoid the metal gates, take along an applicable certification and an alternative method will be adopted.
Medical help
First aid points will be clearly signed throughout the site.
Are children allowed at Rick Astley at The Piece Hall in Halifax?
Under six’s are not be permitted at the event. Under 14’s must be accompanied by an adult.
Prams are not permitted.
What about the weather?
This is a standing outdoor evening concert and all concert-goers are advised to dress appropriately and be prepared if the ground is wet from rain in the days before the event.
Umbrellas are not allowed within the venue.
Concerts are only ever cancelled due to the weather if the conditions become dangerous.
The show will continue to go ahead if it rains and there will be no refunds offered should you chose to leave due to weather.
Can I bring a chair?
No portable furniture – inflatable or otherwise – is permitted.
Can I take food and drink into Rick Astley at The Piece Hall?
Visitors cannot bring food and drink into the venue but there are vendors inside.
Water bottles are not permitted. There will be free drinking water available at the bars for all customers.
If you have a medical condition, then a doctor’s note will permit diet-specific food and drink only.
Can I bring a bag?
Bags larger than an A4 piece of paper are not permitted.
Banned items
Several items are prohibited. These include umbrellas, perfume or aftershave, glass, alcohol, large cameras and recording equipment.
Any other item which may cause danger or disruption to the event or to other visitors, or any items which a performing artist, their management, or an organiser request are prohibited are also not allowed.
There are no storage facilities at the venue and the venue says it is not responsible for any prohibited items surrendered at entry.
Is the concert cashless?
All food concessions, plus Piece Hall-operated bars and the merchandise stall are cashless. The independent bars inside may accept cash.
Can I buy official merchandise at Rick Astley at The Piece Hall in Halifax?
Yes, if available, official merchandise will be available to purchase within the venue.
Readmittance policy
Once you leave the venue, you will not be allowed back in.
