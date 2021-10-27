Ride the Devil Rock and Sky Flyer as funfair returns to Halifax from tomorrow

The Devil Rock ride will be returning to Halifax

The fair will be next to North Bridge Leisure Centre, just off Northgate, from tomorrow until Sunday.

Attractions will include the 40m-high Sky Flyer and the Devil Rock, as well as the waltzers, Sizzler, and children's rides.

Fair owner Stewart Robinson said: “We always like bringing exciting rides and attractions to our fairs in Halifax and to join our other thrill rides which include the Tagada and the Disco Fever.

"All these rides appeal to all the family, however the Devil Rock is something a bit more thrilling, a true white-knuckle experience, and the Sky Flyer is one of the tallest travelling rides in the UK!.

"We have also a number of Covid-19 safety measures in place including limited capacity for social distancing, one-way systems on and off rides, intense cleaning regimes and hand sanitiser at all attractions.

"We ask that anyone who is displaying symptoms of Covid-19 please does not attend. Being outdoors, we know the risk is minimal but the safety of our guests is paramount.”

Anyone arriving on Sunday - Halloween - in fancy dress will receive double vouchers for money off rides and there will be some spot prizes in the form of free ride tickets which will be given during the day to lucky youngsters.

The fair is open on Thursday and Friday from 5pm until 9pm, Saturday from 1pm until 9pm, and Sunday from 1pm until 7.00pm.