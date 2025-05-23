The Corrs will play the Piece Hall, Halifax, on June 12 (credit: Chris McAndrew)

Hot on the heels of a string of shows acclaimed for their power and emotion, and following their announcement on the bill for the Isle of Wight Festival, The Corrs have unveiled more tour dates including a stop at Halifax.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Having already sold more than 40 million records, the siblings – Andrea, Sharon, Caroline and Jim – have won more new fans in with their Talk on Corners tour/

The Corrs’ 2025 dates will include shows Live at Piece Hall in Halifax on June. Support comes from Natalie Imbruglia.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Talk on Corners audiences can expect the full live experience of classic hits that have made fans of everyone from Taylor Swift to Emma Watson.

Their massive commercial success made pop stars of The Corrs but first and foremost they are musicians, with the spectacular hit-packed concerts showcasing a band at the top of their game, the crowd singing along to every word.

Andrea Corr said: “The reception we received from audiences on the tour was unbelievable and we can’t wait to get back on stage. The energy the crowd has given us is like nothing we’ve felt before. It’s such a privilege to share the music with everyone – it means the world to us. See you there.”

The Corrs have written some of the biggest songs of the past three decades. Forgiven, Not Forgotten included title track, the exquisite Heaven Knows, and of course, arguably one of the biggest contemporary songs of the modern era Runaway.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Their second album, Talk On Corners led with I Never Loved You Anyway, So Young and Only When I Sleep and is their biggest-selling album to date.

Tickets for the Halifax date on https://www.thecorrsofficial.com/