Runaway - to get tickets for chart-toppers The Corrs live at Halifax's Piece Hall

By Sue Wilkinson
Published 23rd May 2025, 11:41 BST
The Corrs will play the Piece Hall, Halifax, on June 12 (credit: Chris McAndrew)The Corrs will play the Piece Hall, Halifax, on June 12 (credit: Chris McAndrew)
The Corrs will play the Piece Hall, Halifax, on June 12 (credit: Chris McAndrew)
Hot on the heels of a string of shows acclaimed for their power and emotion, and following their announcement on the bill for the Isle of Wight Festival, The Corrs have unveiled more tour dates including a stop at Halifax.

Having already sold more than 40 million records, the siblings – Andrea, Sharon, Caroline and Jim – have won more new fans in with their Talk on Corners tour/

The Corrs’ 2025 dates will include shows Live at Piece Hall in Halifax on June. Support comes from Natalie Imbruglia.

Talk on Corners audiences can expect the full live experience of classic hits that have made fans of everyone from Taylor Swift to Emma Watson.

Their massive commercial success made pop stars of The Corrs but first and foremost they are musicians, with the spectacular hit-packed concerts showcasing a band at the top of their game, the crowd singing along to every word.

Andrea Corr said: “The reception we received from audiences on the tour was unbelievable and we can’t wait to get back on stage. The energy the crowd has given us is like nothing we’ve felt before. It’s such a privilege to share the music with everyone – it means the world to us. See you there.”

The Corrs have written some of the biggest songs of the past three decades. Forgiven, Not Forgotten included title track, the exquisite Heaven Knows, and of course, arguably one of the biggest contemporary songs of the modern era Runaway.

Their second album, Talk On Corners led with I Never Loved You Anyway, So Young and Only When I Sleep and is their biggest-selling album to date.

Tickets for the Halifax date on https://www.thecorrsofficial.com/

