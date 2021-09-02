Rushbearing returns to Calderdale this weekend

Rushbearing takes place on Saturday and Sunday

Dancing and music will fill the streets once more as the rush cart, with the rush maiden on top, makes it way around Sowerby Bridge and surrounding villages.

The festival takes place over two days - Saturday, September 4 and Sunday, September 5.

This year's festival will be on a smaller scale, with organisers saying they are keen to "ensure the health, safety and wellbeing of the general public, our members and our dance teams".

There will be less venues taking part, no market and no ale trail.

The usual bucket collections will also not take place.

Chairman of Sowerby Bridge Rushbearing Association, Gareth Baigent, said: "We will be continuing to support local churches, public houses, cricket clubs and charities, across the weekend and help bring the community back together (safely and outside) and hope to provide a much needed boost to the local economy and local businesses.

"This year’s badge is a tribute to Christ Church’s 200th anniversary and to help support their bicentennial celebrations. We will also have supplies of our 2020 badge celebrating Rodney Oldfield’s life and other badges from previous years.

"All badge sales help fund our charitable donations, last year despite not holding an event we made donations to local charities totalling £2,500 but we really would appreciate your support through buying a badge to help us to continue to make donations."