Russell Watson brings his new tour to Halifax

British tenor Russell Watson is set to embark on the Magnificent Buildings Tour later this year including a date in Halifax.

It see Russell performing 19 shows in some of the country’s most stunning and historic abbeys and cathedrals – and Halifax Minster on Saturday December 7.

Accompanied by his pianist and arranger, Mike Moran, Russell will perform a selection of his most beloved hits, spanning his career.

Russell will also release his autobiography Encore on Thursday September 19.

The book provides a raw and moving account of his incredible journey to rehabilitation after battling two brain tumours.

It showcases the self-determination and resilience that enabled him to defy the odds, learn to sing again and return to the stage.

Russell is also recording a new studio at the legendary Abbey Road Studios which is set for release later this year.

Reflecting on the upcoming tour, the tenor said: “Performing in these magnificent venues is truly a dream come true.

“Each location has its own unique charm and history, which adds a magical element to every performance.

"No two shows are the same which makes it incredibly exciting and humbling to be able to sing in these incredible settings.

“I can’t wait to carry on sharing my music with fans old and new.”

As Russell Watson approaches the 25th anniversary of his debut award-winning album, The Voice, he continues to captivate audiences around the world.

His talent has earned him numerous awards including four Classical Brit Awards and high praise from critics.

The New York Times once described him as a performer “who sings like Pavarotti and entertains the audience like Sinatra.”

Throughout his career, Russell has released 10 critically acclaimed studio albums, sold more than seven million albums worldwide and performed for distinguished figures such as the late Queen, the Pop and two US Presidents.

Tickets for the Magnificent Buildings Tour – including the Halifax Minster date on Friday December 7 – are available at russellwatson.com and weloveconcerts.com