Ryburn 3 Step Folk Club

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Guest artist Alistair Anderson is one of the most important folk musicians in the revival of interest in traditional music particularly in the North East. As a schoolboy, playing English Concertina, he joined The High Level Ranters, the iconic concert & dance band from Newcastle Upon Tyne focussing on the rich heritage of music from Northumberland.

Founder members Johnny Handle (Accordion) Colin Ross (Fiddle &Northumbrian Pipes), Tom Gilfellon (Guitar & piano), Alistair was encouraged to search out & learn from older traditional musicians around Northumberland. He sought out legendary piper, Billy Pigg who's wild style defied piping conventions & transfered many of his tunes onto his dynamic concertina playing.

Soon Alistair was building a reputation as a solo performer too, recording an LP with the legendary Leader Folk label based in Greetland & presenting concerts at folk clubs, festivals throughout the UK & particularly in the USA where he helped revive interest in the English Concertina playing country dance music.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Meeting up with The Shepherds, Willy Taylor (Fiddle) Will Atkinson (Mouth Organ) & Joe Hutton (Northumbrian Pipes) extended Alistair's repertoire & playing style. By this stage Alistair was also playing Northumbrian Pipes (smaller, sweeter & with a wider scale & played indoors!) & gaining recognition as a composer, melodies rooted around his Northumberlan home.

Alistair Anderson Folk Musician

Alistair has been recognised as a virtuoso instrumentalist on both English Concertina & Northumbrian Pipes in performance but also teaching. He was resposible for setting up 'Folkworks' in Newcastle which drew in thousands of young players playing a variety of instruments focussing on traditional dance music. He was the creator of the first English Folk Music Degree Course at Newcastle University which has produced a good many of the younger folk musicians on the English folk Scene.

Alistair Anderson has been an essential musician & motivator for English Folk Music. He still is. This concert is acoustic & informal a chance to enjoy his music, stories & enthusiasm.

Sunday October 13 Hollins Mill, Hollins Mill Road Sowerby Bridge HX6 2QG 7pm -10pm Admission £9 Reservations 01422 822569 info @ryburn3step.org.uk www.ryburn3step.org.uk