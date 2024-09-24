Ryburn 3 Step Folk Club
Founder members Johnny Handle (Accordion) Colin Ross (Fiddle &Northumbrian Pipes), Tom Gilfellon (Guitar & piano), Alistair was encouraged to search out & learn from older traditional musicians around Northumberland. He sought out legendary piper, Billy Pigg who's wild style defied piping conventions & transfered many of his tunes onto his dynamic concertina playing.
Soon Alistair was building a reputation as a solo performer too, recording an LP with the legendary Leader Folk label based in Greetland & presenting concerts at folk clubs, festivals throughout the UK & particularly in the USA where he helped revive interest in the English Concertina playing country dance music.
Meeting up with The Shepherds, Willy Taylor (Fiddle) Will Atkinson (Mouth Organ) & Joe Hutton (Northumbrian Pipes) extended Alistair's repertoire & playing style. By this stage Alistair was also playing Northumbrian Pipes (smaller, sweeter & with a wider scale & played indoors!) & gaining recognition as a composer, melodies rooted around his Northumberlan home.
Alistair has been recognised as a virtuoso instrumentalist on both English Concertina & Northumbrian Pipes in performance but also teaching. He was resposible for setting up 'Folkworks' in Newcastle which drew in thousands of young players playing a variety of instruments focussing on traditional dance music. He was the creator of the first English Folk Music Degree Course at Newcastle University which has produced a good many of the younger folk musicians on the English folk Scene.
Alistair Anderson has been an essential musician & motivator for English Folk Music. He still is. This concert is acoustic & informal a chance to enjoy his music, stories & enthusiasm.
Sunday October 13 Hollins Mill, Hollins Mill Road Sowerby Bridge HX6 2QG 7pm -10pm Admission £9 Reservations 01422 822569 info @ryburn3step.org.uk www.ryburn3step.org.uk
