Ryburn Folk Club Guest Artist Bob Fox

“ You’re not gannin doon the pit” Bob’ father, a miner, told him, “ you’re getting an education.”

Already showing an aptitude for singing & playing piano & guitar Bob followed the music, & his father’s advice, to eventually becoming head of music at a local comprehensive school.

However, there was a flourishing live music scene in the Tyneside folk clubs & Bob soon became established as a local performer throughout the north-east. Teaming up with Stu Luckley & recording an LP, ‘ Nowt So Good’ill Pass’ spread their reputation far & wide, the duo making the decision to turn professional touring at folk clubs & festivals throughout England then to Germany, Australia & New Zealand.

Back to working solo, Bob was ‘special guest’ touring with folk rock band Fairport Convention, recording with them at their Woodworm Studio & then went off to tour in Canada & USA solo, with awards for his solo recordings at home. A meeting with John Tams (Hagman in the Sharp’s Rifles Series) came his recommendation to play the part as the Songman in the National Theatre’s production of Michael Morpurgo’s play ‘War Horse’. In this role Bob toured productions in the USA, the Far East & South Africa in addition to regular seasons in London.

Bob Fox

Returning to songs from his native north-east Bob teamed up with Billy Mitchel, Jez Lowe & Benny Graham to record & tour the show ‘The Pitman Poets’ celebrating mining & other songs from Durham, Newcastle & Northumberland. So far this show has done four tours in major venues including City Varieties in Leeds. His dad might well have made a wry comment about singing about mining rather than be a miner.

Bob’s current repertoire draws on a variety of traditional & contemporary folk songs with accomplished guitar accompaniments. An artist in great demand.

“as soon as I heard Bob Fox sing I realised he must have one of the best voices in England. I have always regarded him as an artist of great ability & integrity” (Ralph McTell).

The folk club is purely acoustic with support from resident musicians Pete Coe, Chris Manners, Alice Jones, John Bromley, Tim Edwards, Johnny Adams & Sue Burgess. Doors open 6.30pm

Sunday November 10th Hollins Mill, Hollins Mill Lane, Sowerby Bridge HX6 2QG 7pm -10 pm

Admission £9 cash on the door, reservations [email protected]