Your latest episode of Screen Babble has arrived!

The May 2025 episode of Screen Babble is now available through all leading podcasting platforms.

The trio this week take on the mammoth task of choosing their favourite Eurovision entry - ever.

Plus, what has lead to the runaway success of Ryan Coogler’s latest film, Sinners?

Screen Babble returns this month, available on all good podcasting services and on Shots! TV from today.

The trio is in Eurovision mode as the 2025 event in Basel, Switzerland, approaches. Kelly, Matt, and Benjii discuss the favorites ahead of the semi-finals and share their all-time favorite Eurovision entries.

This month's Screen Babble podcast features chats about Sinners, Eurovision 2025 and the trio discussing their least-favourite Celebrity Big Brother housemate after the conclusion of the latest series. | Endemol/WB Pictures/Remember Monday

They also delve into the success of Ryan Coogler’s latest film, Sinners , his most critically acclaimed work to date, starring regular collaborator Michael B. Jordan in dual roles. The discussion explores the reasons behind the film's success despite its horror genre and prompts Matt to ask Kelly and Benjii about the most unusual audience reactions they've witnessed in cinemas.

Plus, with Celebrity Big Brother concluding, the team undertakes the daunting task of deciding their least favourite housemate in the show's history. Will Mickey Rourke or even Heidi and Spencer earn this dubious distinction?

How to watch the shows discussed this month on Screen Babble?

Sinners - currently out in cinemas nationwide

Fruitvale Station - available through MGM as part of a Prime Video membership

Black Panther and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever - available now on Disney+

Eurovision 2025: both semi finals will be screened on the BBC on May 13 and 15 2025, with the Grand Final set for broadcast on May 17 2025.

on May 13 and 15 2025, with the Grand Final set for broadcast on May 17 2025. Celebrity Big Brother 2025 - available now through ITVX

Have you a television show or film you’d like the Screen Babble team to discuss? Let us know by dropping a comment wherever you’ve read this article or contact on of the presenters instead.