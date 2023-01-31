Season of musicals and tribute acts revealed for the Playhouse in Halifax

Two Pianos are David Barton and Al Kilvo and they are at Halifax Playhouse in September

For fans of musicals there are many treats in store.

Madagascar, a Musical Adventure, presented by Halifax Light Opera Society Juniors, will bring the DreamWorks animated motion picture to life from Wednesday February 15 to Saturday February 18.

All Souls’ Amateur Operatic Society will present Carousel from Tuesday March 28 to Saturday April 1.

In June Halifax Light Opera and Woodhouse Musical Theatre Company will join together for the first time in Curtain Up – on favourite songs from the West End and Broadway.

For something completely different adults only can enjoy Cinderella and her Naughty Buttons with an evening of corny jokes, raunchy plots and sexual innuendo on Friday, February 24.

On Wednesday April 5 Forbidden Nights presents Forbidden Sexy Circus for a night of action, seductive choreography with world-renowned circus performers and live male vocalists.

The Unravelling Fantasia of Miss H is a poetic portrayal of a Victorian woman imprisoned for a breach of the peace and committed to Wakefield Pauper Lunatic Asylum. This new contemporary music and performance piece by soprano Red Gray and Sarah Nicolls is on Thursday February 23.

For a unique performance showcasing the best in bubble magic, infused with conjuring and circus sideshow acts Paris Bubbles will on Saturday, March 25.

On Monday, April 17, Grant Harris will use his natural gift for mediumship to bring forth evidential proof that our loved ones live on in spirit.

For those who love music, tributes to many of the greats will visit the Playhouse starting with An Evening with Celine Dion; the Vegas Years on Sunday, February 26.

Your Song: the Songs of Elton John will be performed by singer-songwriter John Reilly and pianist and composer Lewis Nitikman on Friday March 24.

The Rags to Rhinestones Story will return on Sunday, April 2 in a show that not only captures Dolly Parton’s incredible stage presence but also takes the audience on a musical journey through the singing career of a legend.

The energy and excitement of Spandau Ballet and Duran Duran are brought to the stage by a top five-piece band in Rio Gold on Saturday April 22.

Don’t Stop Queen Now returns for a fourth year for what promises to be another sell-out gig! Book your tickets now for Saturday June 17.

Simply Tina, a tribute to Tina Turner performed by multi-award-winning Julia Martin, has been delivered to audiences around the world to standing ovations. Now it comes to Halifax on Sunday June 18.

Bon Joe V will rock the Playhouse with hits spanning the years of Bon Jovi on Saturday, September 16.

Pinked Floyd return to the Playhouse on Saturda, September 23 with an evening packed with favourites from albums Dark Side of the Moon, The Wall, The Division Bell, Wish You Were Here, Animals and a Momentary Lapse of Reason.

As a finale for this season there will be a rock ‘n’ roll experience not to be missed delivered by Two Pianos on Saturday September 30. David Barton and Al Kilvo, with their band, will bring the hits of Jerry Lee Lewis, Fats Domino, Elvis, Ray Charles, Chuck Berry and Buddy Holly.

