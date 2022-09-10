Secret Invasion: See if you can spot Halifax in first trailer for new Marvel show for Disney Plus filmed in the town

Samuel L Jackson at The Piece Hall in Halifax (Getty)

The Hollywood franchise has revealed a first glimpse of its forthcoming series Secret Invasion.

Eagled-eyed viewers should be able to spot The Piece Hall during an explosive part of the one minute and 56 second-long clip.

The trailer features all the stars who came to Halifax for the filming earlier this year – Samuel L Jackson, Emilia Clarke, Ben Mendelsohn, Kingsley Ben-Adir and Cobie Smulders.

Martin Freeman and Olivia Coleman also feature in the gripping teaser footage.

There was much excitement and a real buzz about the whole of Calderdale when the Marvel crew descended on Halifax back in January.

Fans gathered to try to spot their favourite stars, and Samuel L Jackson was even spotted having lunch in popular eaterie Pride and Provenance.

The Courier was the first to reveal what was to be filmed in the town after signs went up for ‘Jambalaya’.

Film crews setting up for Marvel's Secret Invasion in The Piece Hall in Halifax

A number of online sources hinted that this was the working title for Marvel' s much-anticipated series Secret Invasion and, sure enough, the show’s star and Hollywood legend Samuel L Jackson was spotted in Halifax along with plenty of other familiar faces.

The Piece Hall was shut for a week while crews filmed there, and there were also cameras spotted at Dean Clough and on one of the back streets near Bull Green.

In total, there were around 260 members of cast and extras, plus 200 members of crew involved in the Halifax filming.

The location manager for the production, Emma Jane Richards, has since revealed how the series came to be filmed in Halifax, saying they needed a square for their show - and The Piece Hall fitted the bill perfectly.

Once here, the team found other ideal locations in Halifax to shoot more scenes from chatting to locals.

"I wouldn't have found Dean Clough if it hadn't been for a conversation with a local," she said.

"I wouldn't have found some of the streets at the back of Halifax that Calderdale Council closed for us if I hadn't had chats with some local people.