Shalamar bring greatest hits tour to Halifax's Victoria Theatre

The group will perform their greatest hits such as A Night To Remember, Take That to The Bank, Second Time Around, Make That Move, Dead Giveaway, Disappearing Act, Dancin’ In The Sheets, Over and Over and Friends.

​The tour will be extra special for the band, who will return to where it all began for them in the UK – the Dominion Theatre in London, where they will perform for the first time since a remarkable 8 shows in 1982.

​The band still comprise of original lead singer Howard Hewett, along with his singing and dancing partner Jeffrey Daniel.

They are joined by Carolyn Griffey the daughter of the band’s original record company owner Dick Griffey who put the band together.

​Alongside their ubiquitous hits, Shalamar is synonymous with a huge dance craze that had never been seen before in the UK.

Jeffrey Daniel brought the body-popping phenomenon into Europe with a famed appearance on Top of the Pops and performed the first moonwalk on European TV.

Thw performance changed music culture forever. Jeffrey has been an inspiration to millions of people across the world including the man he mentored - Michael Jackson.

​In 2023 Shalamar were awarded a stone on the Camden Music Walk of Fame and were soul act of the year at the Boisdale awards.

As well as selling out venues across the UK with their ‘Friends’ 40th Anniversary Tour, the group performed to tens of thousands at BBC Radio 2 in the Park.

​Special guest for the tour will be Gwen Dickey – the Voice of Rose Royce, famed for hits such as Wishing On A Star, Love Don't Live Here Anymore, Car Wash and Is It Love You’re After?

Shalamar are at the Victoria Theatre, Halifax. On Tuesday June 4.