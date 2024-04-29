Shed Seven bring 30th anniversary tour to Halifax's Victoria Theatre

Shed Seven play Victoria Theatre, Halifax, and Leeds O2 Academy later this year

The tour includes a stop at the Victoria Theatre, Halifax, on Monday November 18 and Leeds O2 Academy on Saturday November 30.

The tour promises to be Shed Seven’s biggest yet, as they revisit cities and towns that have been instrumental in shaping their journey over the past 30 years.

Each night will see the band deliver a career-spanning set, as well as featuring tracks from their number one album A Matter of Time.

Expect some surprise guest appearances along the way too and as if things could not get any better, Shed Seven will joined by special guests The Sherlocks on all dates.

Shed Seven are Alan Leach, Joe Johnson, Paul Banks, Rick Witter and Tom Gladwin.

Shed Seven’s 30th-anniversary year kicked off with a bang when A Matter of Time soared to the top of the UK albums charts in January, marking their very first No 1.

Lauded by fans and critics alike, their latest single Let's Go Dancing also reached No 1 in the Vinyl, seven-inch and Scottish singles charts.

The summer sees them play two hometown shows in York Museum Gardens on July Friday 19 and Saturday July 20, which sold out instantly before ending the year with a huge tour celebration.

Founder-member and singer Rick Witter, of Shed Seven, said: “This tour will be our way of saying thank you to our incredible fans, both old and new.

"So, whether you've been with us from the beginning or are just discovering/re-discovering our music, we would love you to join us for what will be an unforgettable celebration of 30 years of Shed Seven.”

Shed Seven emerged as one of the big hitters during the heyday of Britpop, their catalogue of classic singles leading to seven Top 20 hits including Going For Gold, Chasing Rainbows, Disco Down and On Standby as well as six top 10 albums.