Steph Revill, Joe Revill and Jake Ramsden enjoying Shelf Gala.

Shelf Gala: 13 photos from yesterday's fantastic event

From pig racing to birds of prey, there was something for everyone at yesterday's Shelf Gala.

By sarah fitton
Sunday, 3rd July 2022, 5:33 pm
Updated Sunday, 3rd July 2022, 5:35 pm

The popular event, returning for its 61st year, brought a feast of entertainment to Shelf Hall Park.

There were fairground rides, inflatables, stalls and entertainment, including from Revolution Show Corps - a marching and show band from Queensbury - and Stardom and ID Academy.

Organisers thanked all the event's sponsors, Shelf Junior Football Club for organising a five-a-side football contest, Collet and Sons for the loan of a wagon for a stage and all their hard-working volunteers.

They added their thanks to the public: "Your support is greatly appreciated by ourselves and of course the recipients of our donations. As ever, our aim is to provide a great family day out for Shelf and surrounding districts and raise funds to donate to local charities and organisations at our presentation evening held in October."

Photos by Jim Fitton

Shelf Gala: 13 photos from yesterday's fantastic event

People flocked to the event at Shelf Hall Park.

Shelf Gala: 13 photos from yesterday's fantastic event

Alfie Cunningham, 14, with dad Adam Cunningham, tucking into burgers.

Shelf Gala: 13 photos from yesterday's fantastic event

Thomas Sunderland cheers on the pig racing

Shelf Gala: 13 photos from yesterday's fantastic event

Hannah Edon, seven, on an inflatable slide.

