Shows for Halloween at Halifax Playhouse

The spooky season is upon us so why not come down to the Halifax Playhouse to see the brand-new supernatural comedy by David Spicer, Doing the Dead

Steven Arnold, Coronation Street’s Ashley Peacock for more than 15 years, stars in the play which delves into the world of psychics, clairvoyants and

mediums.

Following last year’s performance of Doing Shakespeare, The Northern Comedy Theatre to raise your spirits with this spooktacular side-splitter.

For years celebrity medium, Mystic Theresa has been touring the land, spreading messages from the other side, and bringing words of comfort to the weak-minded and gullible.

She thinks tonight will be like any other show, but things do not go the way she thought and a series of unforeseen events arise.

The company has included a disclaimer: This show is for ‘entertainment purposes’ only and all claims of supernatural/psychic/paranormal phenomena are almost certainly total hogwash.

Doing the Dead is at the Playhouse on Thursday October 26 t 7.30pm.

To set the tone Secure. Contain. Protect: The Showcase is on at the Playhouse on Tuesday October 24 and Wednesday October 25, daily at 7.30pm.

Ever heard of the SCP Foundation? If you have not then they it is there to divulge their secrets.

Join the company to learn about the two sides of Joe Schmo, how Dr Bright has lived a thousand lives and whether the Plague Doctor will ever cure the

pestilence.

The double bill is completed by Cool Air – inspired by the short story of the same name by HP Lovecraft.

Cait Jennings brings a new twist to the tale. Meet the strange and curious Dr Muno and see if you can figure out her secret before the end.

Calderdale Craft Collective presents Myths, Monsters and Legends at the venue on Saturday November 11 at 7.30pm.

For a small Northern town, Halifax has a surprising wealth of Notorious, dastardly, infamous and outright famous people in its chequered past.

From fraudster coin clipping brigades, to serial killers, well- known prostitutes and many other colourful characters.

Come on an immersive tour, and meet some of our town's historic celebrities. Be prepared to be surprised. The show is strictly for over 18-year-olds.

There is a lighter touch at the weekend – 10CCLO are a tribute to both 10CC and ELO in one hit-packed two-hour show.

Both bands have enjoyed worldwide rock classics for the past four decades. Expect hits including Dreadlock Holiday, Mr Blue Sky, I’m Mandy Fly Me, Evil Woman, The Things We Do for Love, Wild West Hero, Life Is a

Minestrone, Art for Art’s Sake and I’m Not in Love?

10CCLO bring their own unique approach to the music playing full-on two-hour shows with fantastic visuals, that include all of both bands’ greatest hits.