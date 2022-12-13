Singer Gabrielle brings her 30 Years of Dreaming tour to Halifax

Gabrielle will play the Victoria Theatre, Halifax, next year

The tour will see her celebrate the 30th anniversary of the release of her era-defining smash hit number one single Dreams and perform highlights from her catalogue of hits, which also include Rise, Out Of Reach and Sunshine.

Gabrielle said: “Going on tour to celebrate 30 years of Dreams is just amazing.

"I can’t wait to party with everyone and celebrate the record that launched my career three decades ago. Time sure does fly when you are having fun.”

Louise Gabrielle Bobb is known professionally as Gabrielle and born in Hackney, London.

She released her debut single Dreams in 1993 and it topped the UK Singles Chart the same year.

Her other singles include Going Nowhere, Give Me a Little More Time, Walk On By, and If You Ever – a duet with East 17.

After a few quiet years, Gabrielle made a comeback with Rise, which became her second UK number one, in 2000.

Her album of the same name reached the top spot on the UK Albums Chart, where it stayed for three weeks. The song Out of Reach, from the soundtrack to Bridget Jones's Diary, reached number four on the UK Singles Chart.

She released the compilation Dreams Can Come True, Greatest Hits Vol. 1 in 2001.

Following a lengthy break, in November 2013, Gabrielle released the album Now and Always: 20 Years of Dreaming. Consisting of 34 tracks, including most of her singles, a number of album tracks, remixes from her remix album Rise Underground, and seven new tracks

Gabrielle released Under My Skin, her sixth studio album, worldwide on 17 August 2018. Her first studio album in 11 years, it marked her first full-length release through BMG Rights Management. The release of Under My Skin marked 25 years since the release of her debut single Dreams. Its release was preceded by lead single Show Me. She participated in the second series of the Masked Singer as Harlequin and finished in fourth place last year.