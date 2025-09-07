Singer-songwriter David Gray to headline Halifax's Piece Hall - this is when

By Sue Wilkinson
Published 7th Sep 2025, 10:22 BST
Updated 7th Sep 2025, 10:23 BST
David Gray plays the Piece Hall on Sunday July 5
David Gray plays the Piece Hall on Sunday July 5
Following his headline Legends set at Electric Picnic, David Gray has announced a new run of his Past and Present World Tour which includes a date at Haliax’s Piece Hall next year.

David said, “We’ve had the most amazing tour this year, from the opening night in Boston to the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, and then on to the Royal Albert Hall in London and the 3Arena in Dublin.

“These have been some of the most memorable and magical shows of my entire career. We’ve pushed ourselves as a band but it’s been richly rewarding and so much fun.

“When everyone is in such fine form, it would seem wrong to stop the ball from rolling - so with that in mind I’m delighted to announce a string of further dates for the summer of 2026. Exciting times.”

The response to Gray’s 13th album Dear Life has been extraordinary. Produced by Ben de Vries, critics have hailed it as “a brooding triumph” (Telegraph), “his most confessional and emotive work to date” (Clash), and “a slow-burner that catches fire” (Mojo).

The album has also drawn comparisons to Gray’s multi-platinum White Ladder which included Babylon and Sail Away.

His artistry as a songwriter has also been singled out — “this 13th album confirms Gray’s not lost his touch” (Guardian) and “a soulful collection of richly poetic songs about love, change and mortality” (Independent).

White Ladder became one of the best-selling British albums of recent decades and established him as an arena-filling artist. As the years have passed, his songcraft has only deepened.

His natural ability to convey specific emotions, atmospheres, or, as heard on his acclaimed 2021 album Skellig, a sense of place, has positioned him firmly in the lineage of classic poetic singer-songwriters. While the likes of Ed Sheeran, Adele and Hozier have acknowledged his influence, Gray has continued to follow his own artistic path.

David Gray with special guest The Divine Comedy is at the Piece Hall, Halifax, on Sunday July 5.

