Declan McKenna

Singer-songwriter Declan McKenna will be performing at the Victoria Theatre, Halifax on Saturday, July 27.

The musician is known for his top 10 albums Zeros and What Happened To The Beach? in addition to hit single Brazil, which became a viral sensation on TikTok in 2022.

McKenna won the Glastonbury Festival's Emerging Talent Competition in 2015 aged only 17 and his debut album What Do You Think About The Car? was released to critical acclaim shortly afterwards.

Follow up album Zeros was released in 2020, and What Happened To The Beach? was released in February this year.