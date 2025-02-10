Another huge act has been announced for this summer’s concerts at Halifax’s Piece Hall.

The Smashing Pumpkins have confirmed they will play the historic venue on Tuesday, August 12.

The multi-platinum selling, two-time GRAMMY award-winning band bring their era-defining sound to the open-air courtyard as part of their ‘Aghori’ tour.

Billy Corgan, James Iha and Jimmy Chamberlin have an incredible catalogue including 1991’s ‘Gish’, ‘Siamese Dream’, ‘Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness’, ‘Adore’ and ‘Machina/The Machines of God’.

In 2023 they released ‘ATUM’ – a rock opera presented in three acts. It was followed just nine months later by ‘Aghori Mhori Mei’ – the band’s 13th studio album.

Supporting The Smashing Pumpkins in Halifax will be London band White Lies.

The show is presented by Cuffe and Taylor and The Piece Hall Trust.

Nicky Chance-Tompson, CEO of The Piece Hall Charitable Trust, said: “Another amazing act is heading our way in summer 2025 as we welcome this critically-acclaimed band whose numerous classic albums have won them legions of fans over the decades.

The Smashing Pumpkins will play at The Piece Hall in Halifax

“Famed for their intense and energetic shows, I know their complex, emotive and unique sound is going to mean a very special show in this unique location. It’s going to be emotional.”

The Smashing Pumpkins join Deftones, Weezer, Paul Heaton, The Teskey Brothers, Faithless, Travis, Deftones, Supergrass, Simple Minds and Rag’n’Bone Man among the headliners announced for Live at The Piece Hall 2025.

Tickets go on sale at 10am on Friday, February 14 from thepiecehall.co.uk and ticketmaster.co.uk .

For more information about this summer’s concerts at The Piece Hall, visit thepiecehall.co.uk .