Some of the best photos from Limp Bizkit, George Ezra, Madness, James and more of this year's Halifax Piece Hall gigs
What a summer Halifax’s Piece Hall has had.
By Sarah Fitton
Published 2nd Sep 2023, 06:00 BST
From Limp Bizkit to James and George Ezra to Orbital, the historic former cloth hall has welcomed some huge music stars over the past few months, along with around 150,000 music fans.
Nicky Chance-Thompson, CEO of The Piece Hall Trust, says next year will see even more gigs and global superstars coming to Halifax.
And, in the long-term, they are aiming to make the building “one of the UK’s most premium” music venues.
Here we take a look back at some of the best photos from Live at The Piece Hall 2023.
