Some of the best photos from Limp Bizkit, George Ezra, Madness, James and more of this year's Halifax Piece Hall gigs

What a summer Halifax’s Piece Hall has had.
By Sarah Fitton
Published 2nd Sep 2023, 06:00 BST

From Limp Bizkit to James and George Ezra to Orbital, the historic former cloth hall has welcomed some huge music stars over the past few months, along with around 150,000 music fans.

Nicky Chance-Thompson, CEO of The Piece Hall Trust, says next year will see even more gigs and global superstars coming to Halifax.

And, in the long-term, they are aiming to make the building “one of the UK’s most premium” music venues.

Here we take a look back at some of the best photos from Live at The Piece Hall 2023.

'Next summer is going to be bigger': Piece Hall boss Nicky Chance-Thompson pledges even more gigs and global superstars when concerts return to historic Halifax venue in 2024

Limp Bizkit's lead singer Fred Durst on stage

Limp Bizkit's lead singer Fred Durst on stage

Limp Bizkit's lead singer Fred Durst on stage

Close up shot of the fans who screamed during Limp Bizkit's performance.

Close up shot of the fans who screamed during Limp Bizkit's performance.

Close up shot of the fans who screamed during Limp Bizkit's performance.

George Ezra played two sell-out shows

George Ezra played two sell-out shows

George Ezra played two sell-out shows

People travelled from all over to see the shows

People travelled from all over to see the shows

People travelled from all over to see the shows

