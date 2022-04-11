Soul heroes to join Paul Weller at Halifax's Piece Hall

The Midlands-based soul band, who released their tenth studio album Outside Looking In last month to widespread acclaim, will open the show on Sunday July 3.

Stone Foundation and Paul know each other very well. He produced their 2017 album, Street Rituals, on which he features on all the tracks including lead vocal on single Your Balloon Is Rising.

Starting out in 1998 with the chance meeting of Neil Jones (guitar, vocals) and Neil Sheasby (bass), Stone Foundation spent many years on the live circuit with changing line-ups and varying musical styles.

Stone Foundation

Collaborations with soul legends such as Nolan Porter followed and, in 2011, they were given the first of many big opportunities when they opened for The Specials on their sold-out arena tour.

It was the arrival of Street Rituals – which hit Top 30 on the UK album charts – which was the game changer for the band. The tour to support the album included unforgettable gigs at the Royal Albert Hall - again opening for Paul - Glastonbury, and a sold-out headline show at the legendary Shepherd’s Bush Empire.

Neil said: “We’re absolutely delighted to be joining our good friend Paul Weller at The Piece Hall this summer. He’s produced written and recorded with us over the last few years and we always see him as a soul brother and honorary member of Stone Foundation.

“It seems like an age since we supported him on his 2019 forest tour, those were really exciting shows and everyone commented how well our music complemented Paul on those dates.

“We can’t wait to bring our new record Outside Looking In and our brand of British soul music back to a place we love so much, having played so many gigs at The Piece Hall over the last few years for our good friends at Loafers Vinyl and Coffee. This is going to be without doubt a night to remember in a very special place.”

This year’s Live at The Piece Hall concert series is set to be the venue’s biggest and best ever.

Set within the beautiful open-air courtyard of The Piece Hall, it will include shows from the likes of Duran Duran, Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds, Paloma Faith, Nile Rodgers and CHIC, Jessie Ware, Primal Scream plus many more