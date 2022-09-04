Sowerby Bridge Rushbearing: Photos from unusual but well-loved Calderdale tradition this weekend
Clogs, music, ribbons and a towering rush cart have been bringing the streets alive as Rushbearing returned to Calderdale this weekend.
By Sarah Fitton
Sunday, 4th September 2022, 5:46 pm
Sowerby Bridge Rushbearing saw people lining the streets to watch the spectacle of the cart – with the rush maiden on top – being pulled through the town and surrounding villages by a team of energetic volunteers.
Stopping at local churches and pubs along the way, they were accompanied by a host of musical and dance performers including Bradshaw Mummers and Ryburn Longsword.
Photos by Jim Fitton
