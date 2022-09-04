News you can trust since 1853
Harry Greenwood, six, and Joel Greenwood, nine, choose badges at St Patrick's Church, Bolton Brow.

Sowerby Bridge Rushbearing: Photos from unusual but well-loved Calderdale tradition this weekend

Clogs, music, ribbons and a towering rush cart have been bringing the streets alive as Rushbearing returned to Calderdale this weekend.

By Sarah Fitton
Sunday, 4th September 2022, 5:46 pm

Sowerby Bridge Rushbearing saw people lining the streets to watch the spectacle of the cart – with the rush maiden on top – being pulled through the town and surrounding villages by a team of energetic volunteers.

Stopping at local churches and pubs along the way, they were accompanied by a host of musical and dance performers including Bradshaw Mummers and Ryburn Longsword.

Photos by Jim Fitton

Josh Skinner, Florence Skinner, three, and Vanessa Harrison at St Patrick's Church, Bolton Brow.

Photo: Jim Fitton

Slubbing Billy's at St Patrick's Church, Bolton Brow.

Photo: Jim Fitton

Slubbing Billy's at St Patrick's Church, Bolton Brow.

Photo: Jim Fitton

Rushbearing Festival crowd at St Patrick's Church, Bolton Brow.

Photo: Jim Fitton

